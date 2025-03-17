Decoding Electronic Arts's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in EA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Electronic Arts. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 22% leaning bullish and 77% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $563,408, and 3 are calls, amounting to $277,639.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $125.0 and $145.0 for Electronic Arts, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Electronic Arts's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Electronic Arts's whale trades within a strike price range from $125.0 to $145.0 in the last 30 days.

Electronic Arts Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $8.3 $7.6 $8.0 $145.00 $178.4K 2.1K 223 EA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.7 $3.1 $3.7 $125.00 $170.5K 6.1K 672 EA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $4.0 $3.8 $3.8 $125.00 $159.6K 6.1K 1.5K EA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.6 $3.6 $3.6 $125.00 $72.0K 6.1K 211 EA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.6 $3.8 $3.8 $125.00 $64.6K 6.1K 1.1K

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts is one of the largest global developers and publishers of video games. Its most important franchises are the Madden NFL and FC soccer games, which it releases annually. In 2024, it also relaunched its American college football game. Other major franchises include Apex Legends, Battlefield, and The Sims. Typically, about three quarters of the firm's sales are from in-game spending, with the remainder coming from initial game sales.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Electronic Arts, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Electronic Arts With a volume of 1,003,117, the price of EA is up 1.81% at $141.22. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days. What The Experts Say On Electronic Arts

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $150.0.

* An analyst from Ascendiant Capital persists with their Buy rating on Electronic Arts, maintaining a target price of $160. * In a cautious move, an analyst from DA Davidson downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $140.

