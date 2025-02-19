Decoding Dutch Bros's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Dutch Bros. Our analysis of options history for Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 55% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $68,848, and 7 were calls, valued at $281,434.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $35.0 to $120.0 for Dutch Bros over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Dutch Bros's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Dutch Bros's whale trades within a strike price range from $35.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

Dutch Bros Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BROS CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $6.7 $6.4 $6.5 $82.50 $64.3K 67 253 BROS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $5.8 $5.6 $5.8 $82.50 $58.0K 67 132 BROS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $48.5 $46.8 $48.5 $40.00 $48.5K 534 1 BROS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $36.6 $33.8 $34.6 $120.00 $34.6K 0 10 BROS PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $34.2 $33.1 $34.2 $120.00 $34.2K 0 0

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru coffee shops that are focused on serving hand-crafted beverages. The company's hand-crafted beverage-focused lineup features hot and cold espresso-based beverages, cold brew coffee products, proprietary energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies and other beverages. The company has two reportable operating segments company-operated shops and franchising and other.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Dutch Bros, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Dutch Bros's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 1,075,957, with BROS's price up by 0.93%, positioned at $86.17. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 76 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Dutch Bros

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $81.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on Dutch Bros, maintaining a target price of $72. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Dutch Bros, which currently sits at a price target of $70. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Dutch Bros, which currently sits at a price target of $80. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Baird continues to hold a Outperform rating for Dutch Bros, targeting a price of $95. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Dutch Bros with a target price of $90.

