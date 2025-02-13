Decoding DoorDash's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on DoorDash. Our analysis of options history for DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) revealed 21 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 52% of traders were bullish, while 23% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $2,740,160, and 15 were calls, valued at $800,727.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $160.0 to $220.0 for DoorDash over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for DoorDash options trades today is 956.38 with a total volume of 8,681.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for DoorDash's big money trades within a strike price range of $160.0 to $220.0 over the last 30 days.

DoorDash Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DASH PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $6.7 $6.65 $6.7 $180.00 $1.2M 2.5K 2.6K DASH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $6.9 $6.6 $6.7 $180.00 $858.3K 2.5K 3.9K DASH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $6.8 $6.7 $6.8 $180.00 $505.9K 2.5K 755 DASH CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $38.6 $38.2 $38.6 $160.00 $231.6K 187 0 DASH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/28/25 $3.95 $3.8 $3.95 $200.00 $78.9K 106 203

About DoorDash

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, DoorDash is an online delivery demand aggregator. Consumers can use its app to order food items on-demand for delivery or in-store from merchants. Through the acquisition of Wolt in 2022, the firm also provides this service in Europe and Asia. DoorDash creates a marketplace for merchants to establish a presence online, market their offerings, and meet demand through delivery. The firm provides similar service to nonrestaurant businesses, such as grocery, retail, and pet supplies. Dash is also rolling out nascent technology like drone delivery in an effort to continually innovate and provide the best possible service to supply-side and demand-side contingents of its marketplace.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with DoorDash, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of DoorDash Currently trading with a volume of 1,394,220, the DASH's price is up by 0.15%, now at $201.2. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 76 days. Expert Opinions on DoorDash

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $199.2.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for DoorDash, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

