Decoding Dollar Tree's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Dollar Tree. Our analysis of options history for Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 54% of traders were bullish, while 45% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $203,917, and 5 were calls, valued at $218,648.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $125.0 for Dollar Tree over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Dollar Tree's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Dollar Tree's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $125.0 in the last 30 days.

Dollar Tree Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DLTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/31/24 $1.32 $1.16 $1.3 $115.00 $97.5K 290 1.3K DLTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $1.51 $1.37 $1.5 $100.00 $45.0K 5.4K 300 DLTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $6.85 $6.75 $6.85 $115.00 $41.7K 1.8K 101 DLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $3.5 $3.4 $3.45 $125.00 $33.3K 794 150 DLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $11.15 $11.0 $11.15 $120.00 $32.3K 403 65

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree operates discount stores across the United States and Canada, with over 8,400 shops under its namesake banner and 8,350 under Family Dollar. About 47% of Dollar Tree's sales in fiscal 2023 were composed of consumables (including food, health and beauty, and cleaning products), around 45% from variety items (including toys and homewares), and over 5% from seasonal items. The Dollar Tree banner sells most of its merchandise at the $1.25 price point and positions its stores in well-populated suburban markets. Conversely, Family Dollar primarily sells consumable merchandise (80% of the banner's sales) at prices below $10. About two-thirds of Family Dollar's stores are located in urban and suburban markets, with the remaining one-third located in rural areas.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Dollar Tree, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Dollar Tree With a volume of 744,313, the price of DLTR is down -0.51% at $112.44. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days. What The Experts Say On Dollar Tree

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $150.0.

An analyst from Keybanc upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $150.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

