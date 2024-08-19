Decoding DexCom's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DXCM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 25 extraordinary options activities for DexCom. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 64% leaning bullish and 28% bearish. Among these notable options, 10 are puts, totaling $511,287, and 15 are calls, amounting to $955,878.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $50.0 and $95.0 for DexCom, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for DexCom options trades today is 442.25 with a total volume of 3,823.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for DexCom's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $95.0 over the last 30 days.

DexCom Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DXCM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $12.7 $12.1 $12.7 $70.00 $123.1K 426 103 DXCM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $10.9 $10.6 $10.6 $75.00 $106.0K 187 100 DXCM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $1.0 $0.9 $1.0 $85.00 $100.0K 732 1.1K DXCM CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/30/24 $7.0 $6.9 $7.0 $70.00 $98.0K 501 340 DXCM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $5.7 $5.4 $5.4 $95.00 $91.8K 28 230

About DexCom

Dexcom designs and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring systems for diabetic patients. CGM systems serve as an alternative to the traditional blood glucose meter process, and the company is evolving its CGM systems to provide integration with insulin pumps from Insulet and Tandem for automatic insulin delivery.

In light of the recent options history for DexCom, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

DexCom's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 3,557,952, the price of DXCM is up by 4.07%, reaching $77.69. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 66 days from now. What The Experts Say On DexCom

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $97.4.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for DexCom, targeting a price of $113. An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on DexCom, maintaining a target price of $75. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BTIG continues to hold a Buy rating for DexCom, targeting a price of $120. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for DexCom, targeting a price of $90. An analyst from Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on DexCom, which currently sits at a price target of $89.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest DexCom options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

