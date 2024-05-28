Decoding Dell Technologies's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Dell Technologies. Our analysis of options history for Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) revealed 28 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 17% of traders were bullish, while 60% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $124,900, and 26 were calls, valued at $2,588,157.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $120.0 to $200.0 for Dell Technologies during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Dell Technologies's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Dell Technologies's whale activity within a strike price range from $120.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Dell Technologies Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DELL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/31/24 $14.9 $13.7 $14.22 $160.00 $965.9K 3.1K 414 DELL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $36.5 $35.0 $35.0 $195.00 $269.5K 320 0 DELL CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/14/24 $15.5 $15.2 $15.2 $160.00 $152.0K 1.1K 214 DELL CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/14/24 $15.6 $15.2 $15.2 $160.00 $152.0K 1.1K 14 DELL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/31/24 $8.3 $8.0 $8.12 $170.00 $121.5K 2.0K 583

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a broad information technology vendor, primarily supplying hardware to enterprises. It is focused on premium personal computers and enterprise on-premises data center hardware. It holds top-three shares in its core markets of personal computers, peripheral displays, mainstream servers, and external storage. Dell is vertically integrated but has a robust ecosystem of component and assembly partners, and also relies heavily on channel partners to fulfill its sales.

In light of the recent options history for Dell Technologies, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Dell Technologies's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 708,168, with DELL's price up by 4.73%, positioned at $167.76. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 2 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Dell Technologies

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $146.0.

An analyst from Barclays persists with their Underweight rating on Dell Technologies, maintaining a target price of $98. An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Dell Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $170. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Bernstein keeps a Outperform rating on Dell Technologies with a target price of $155. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Dell Technologies with a target price of $155. An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Dell Technologies, maintaining a target price of $152.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Dell Technologies with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.