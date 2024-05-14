Decoding Dell Technologies's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DELL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Dell Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $72,816, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $909,830.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $100.0 and $160.0 for Dell Technologies, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Dell Technologies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Dell Technologies's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.

Dell Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DELL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $40.2 $39.8 $39.91 $100.00 $399.0K 1.4K 0 DELL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $11.9 $11.8 $11.9 $160.00 $182.0K 639 154 DELL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $33.0 $31.8 $33.0 $135.00 $115.5K 148 35 DELL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $4.7 $4.6 $4.7 $145.00 $49.3K 3.4K 120 DELL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $2.6 $2.55 $2.6 $110.00 $42.9K 546 169

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a broad information technology vendor, primarily supplying hardware to enterprises. It is focused on premium personal computers and enterprise on-premises data center hardware. It holds top-three shares in its core markets of personal computers, peripheral displays, mainstream servers, and external storage. Dell is vertically integrated but has a robust ecosystem of component and assembly partners, and also relies heavily on channel partners to fulfill its sales.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Dell Technologies, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Dell Technologies Currently trading with a volume of 1,657,101, the DELL's price is up by 1.26%, now at $132.66. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 16 days. Expert Opinions on Dell Technologies

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $141.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Dell Technologies, targeting a price of $141.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Dell Technologies options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

