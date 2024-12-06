Decoding Dell Technologies's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Dell Technologies. Our analysis of options history for Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) revealed 26 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 38% of traders were bullish, while 46% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $313,730, and 20 were calls, valued at $971,184.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $100.0 to $165.0 for Dell Technologies over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Dell Technologies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Dell Technologies's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $165.0 in the last 30 days.

Dell Technologies Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DELL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $10.5 $10.25 $10.5 $135.00 $105.0K 2.2K 0 DELL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $6.4 $6.25 $6.3 $125.00 $95.1K 4.4K 195 DELL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $3.25 $3.15 $3.15 $165.00 $87.9K 6 279 DELL CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $1.77 $1.48 $1.7 $130.00 $80.7K 6.3K 966 DELL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $23.8 $23.6 $23.8 $125.00 $73.7K 626 31

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a broad information technology vendor, primarily supplying hardware to enterprises. It is focused on premium and commercial personal computers and enterprise on-premises data center hardware. It holds top-three market shares in its core markets of personal computers, peripheral displays, mainstream servers, and external storage. Dell has a robust ecosystem of component and assembly partners, and also relies heavily on channel partners to fulfill its sales.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Dell Technologies, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Dell Technologies With a trading volume of 4,051,252, the price of DELL is down by -0.95%, reaching $123.89. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 83 days from now. What The Experts Say On Dell Technologies

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $143.4.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $150. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Dell Technologies with a target price of $160. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Dell Technologies with a target price of $115. * An analyst from Deutsche Bank persists with their Buy rating on Dell Technologies, maintaining a target price of $142. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Outperform rating for Dell Technologies, targeting a price of $150.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

