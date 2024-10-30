Decoding Dell Technologies's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in DELL often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 options trades for Dell Technologies. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 56% bullish and 37% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $27,945, and 15 calls, totaling $1,134,887.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $100.0 to $170.0 for Dell Technologies during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Dell Technologies options trades today is 1785.09 with a total volume of 6,976.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Dell Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $170.0 over the last 30 days.

Dell Technologies Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DELL CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $18.35 $18.15 $18.35 $110.00 $367.0K 1.5K 201 DELL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/08/24 $3.7 $3.6 $3.67 $130.00 $120.6K 600 675 DELL CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/01/24 $10.85 $10.4 $10.4 $119.00 $104.0K 1.1K 321 DELL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $18.45 $17.35 $17.97 $125.00 $89.7K 424 58 DELL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/01/24 $1.31 $1.3 $1.3 $130.00 $66.1K 5.5K 1.8K

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a broad information technology vendor, primarily supplying hardware to enterprises. It is focused on premium and commercial personal computers and enterprise on-premises data center hardware. It holds top-three market shares in its core markets of personal computers, peripheral displays, mainstream servers, and external storage. Dell has a robust ecosystem of component and assembly partners, and also relies heavily on channel partners to fulfill its sales.

In light of the recent options history for Dell Technologies, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Dell Technologies Currently trading with a volume of 3,852,073, the DELL's price is up by 3.7%, now at $126.13. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 27 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Dell Technologies, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

