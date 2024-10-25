Decoding Dell Technologies's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DELL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for Dell Technologies. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 38% leaning bullish and 38% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $133,711, and 10 are calls, amounting to $685,845.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $100.0 to $135.0 for Dell Technologies during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Dell Technologies options trades today is 701.33 with a total volume of 545.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Dell Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $135.0 over the last 30 days.

Dell Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DELL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $17.25 $16.9 $16.95 $130.00 $125.1K 1.1K 74 DELL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $38.8 $38.5 $38.5 $100.00 $115.5K 622 30 DELL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $21.45 $21.1 $21.26 $120.00 $106.3K 887 91 DELL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/01/24 $0.94 $0.92 $0.94 $129.00 $95.7K 187 5 DELL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/25/24 $0.68 $0.65 $0.65 $123.00 $62.2K 1.1K 6

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a broad information technology vendor, primarily supplying hardware to enterprises. It is focused on premium and commercial personal computers and enterprise on-premises data center hardware. It holds top-three market shares in its core markets of personal computers, peripheral displays, mainstream servers, and external storage. Dell has a robust ecosystem of component and assembly partners, and also relies heavily on channel partners to fulfill its sales.

In light of the recent options history for Dell Technologies, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Dell Technologies Trading volume stands at 129,494, with DELL's price up by 1.69%, positioned at $122.61. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 32 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Dell Technologies options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

