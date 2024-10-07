Decoding Dell Technologies's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Dell Technologies. Our analysis of options history for Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 20% of traders were bullish, while 70% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $259,383, and 6 were calls, valued at $371,540.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $100.0 to $150.0 for Dell Technologies over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Dell Technologies options trades today is 2085.62 with a total volume of 6,418.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Dell Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $150.0 over the last 30 days.

Dell Technologies 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DELL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $8.9 $8.75 $8.75 $125.00 $105.0K 3.3K 121 DELL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/11/24 $1.8 $1.8 $1.8 $118.00 $90.0K 506 1.8K DELL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $37.05 $35.75 $36.35 $100.00 $87.2K 579 29 DELL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $1.66 $1.65 $1.65 $126.00 $82.5K 230 504 DELL PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $10.35 $10.2 $10.35 $110.00 $77.6K 74 76

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a broad information technology vendor, primarily supplying hardware to enterprises. It is focused on premium and commercial personal computers and enterprise on-premises data center hardware. It holds top-three market shares in its core markets of personal computers, peripheral displays, mainstream servers, and external storage. Dell has a robust ecosystem of component and assembly partners, and also relies heavily on channel partners to fulfill its sales.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Dell Technologies, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Dell Technologies Trading volume stands at 1,500,569, with DELL's price down by -0.4%, positioned at $119.94. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 50 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Dell Technologies

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $127.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Mizuho has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $135. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Susquehanna lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $120.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Dell Technologies with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.