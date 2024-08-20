Decoding Deere's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Deere. Our analysis of options history for Deere (NYSE:DE) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 41% of traders were bullish, while 58% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $493,894, and 4 were calls, valued at $134,456.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $350.0 to $420.0 for Deere over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Deere's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Deere's whale activity within a strike price range from $350.0 to $420.0 in the last 30 days.

Deere Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DE PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $29.1 $28.45 $28.45 $370.00 $142.2K 222 50 DE PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $29.8 $28.5 $28.5 $370.00 $85.5K 222 50 DE PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $35.7 $34.3 $34.3 $390.00 $72.0K 22 21 DE PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $31.15 $28.0 $28.0 $370.00 $56.0K 222 20 DE CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/23/24 $4.4 $4.1 $4.19 $372.50 $41.9K 109 19

About Deere

Deere is the world's leading manufacturer of agricultural equipment, producing some of the most recognizable machines in the heavy machinery industry in their green and yellow livery. The company is divided into four reportable segments: production and precision agriculture, small agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and John Deere Capital. Its products are available through an extensive dealer network, which includes over 2,000 dealer locations in North America and approximately 3,700 locations globally. John Deere Capital provides retail financing for machinery to its customers, in addition to wholesale financing for dealers, which increases the likelihood of Deere product sales.

In light of the recent options history for Deere, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Deere Currently trading with a volume of 644,315, the DE's price is up by 0.03%, now at $373.03. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 92 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Deere

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $412.8.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a In-Line rating for Deere, targeting a price of $378. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Neutral rating on Deere with a target price of $395. An analyst from Truist Securities has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $443. An analyst from Oppenheimer persists with their Outperform rating on Deere, maintaining a target price of $448. In a cautious move, an analyst from BMO Capital downgraded its rating to Market Perform, setting a price target of $400.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

