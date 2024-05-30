Decoding Deckers Outdoor's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in DECK often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Deckers Outdoor. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 25% bullish and 50% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $33,000, and 7 calls, totaling $600,238.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $770.0 and $1090.0 for Deckers Outdoor, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Deckers Outdoor's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Deckers Outdoor's significant trades, within a strike price range of $770.0 to $1090.0, over the past month.

Deckers Outdoor Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DECK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $139.2 $133.3 $135.0 $950.00 $297.0K 82 23 DECK CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $188.0 $180.1 $184.0 $1000.00 $147.2K 21 8 DECK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $49.1 $48.0 $49.0 $1090.00 $39.2K 13 4 DECK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $38.0 $30.3 $32.63 $1070.00 $33.0K 27 10 DECK PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $33.0 $32.9 $33.0 $1070.00 $33.0K 17 10

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp designs and sells casual and performance footwear, apparel, and accessories. Primary brands include UGG, Teva, and Sanuk. The company distributes Majority of its products through its wholesale business, but it also has a substantial direct-to-consumer business with its company-owned retail stores and websites. Majority of its sales are in the United States, although the company also has retail stores and distributors throughout Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It has structured their reporting around six segments which inlcudes the wholesale operations of specific brands like UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk, and Other brands, alongside a segment focused on direct-to-consumer (DTC) operations.

In light of the recent options history for Deckers Outdoor, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Deckers Outdoor With a volume of 195,814, the price of DECK is up 2.13% at $1087.64. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 56 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Deckers Outdoor

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $1070.8.

An analyst from Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Deckers Outdoor, which currently sits at a price target of $1030. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Neutral rating for Deckers Outdoor, targeting a price of $920. An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Deckers Outdoor, maintaining a target price of $1265. An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Deckers Outdoor, which currently sits at a price target of $1050. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Deckers Outdoor with a target price of $1089.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Deckers Outdoor options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

