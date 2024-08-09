Decoding CVS Health's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CVS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for CVS Health. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 37% leaning bullish and 62% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $99,000, and 6 are calls, amounting to $302,443.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $50.0 to $62.5 for CVS Health over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CVS Health's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CVS Health's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $62.5 in the last 30 days.

CVS Health 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $2.09 $2.02 $2.03 $62.50 $73.0K 3.9K 730 CVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $2.12 $2.07 $2.07 $62.50 $63.2K 3.9K 187 CVS PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $1.19 $1.09 $1.1 $57.00 $55.0K 1.2K 742 CVS CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $10.9 $10.4 $10.4 $57.50 $49.9K 488 0 CVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $10.15 $10.05 $10.15 $50.00 $44.6K 71 47

About CVS Health

CVS Health offers a diverse set of healthcare services. Its roots are in its retail pharmacy operations, where it operates over 9,000 stores primarily in the us. CVS is also a large pharmacy benefit manager (acquired through Caremark), processing about 2 billion adjusted claims annually. It also operates a top-tier health insurer (acquired through Aetna) where it serves about 26 million medical members. The company's recent acquisition of Oak Street adds primary care services to the mix, which could have significant synergies with all its existing business lines.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with CVS Health, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is CVS Health Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 2,677,480, with CVS's price down by -1.43%, positioned at $57.02. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 82 days. Expert Opinions on CVS Health

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $61.25.

An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on CVS Health, which currently sits at a price target of $63. An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $58. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on CVS Health with a target price of $62. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald keeps a Neutral rating on CVS Health with a target price of $62.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

