Decoding CrowdStrike Holdings's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on CrowdStrike Holdings. Our analysis of options history for CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) revealed 96 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 39% of traders were bullish, while 38% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 31 were puts, with a value of $8,457,077, and 65 were calls, valued at $4,413,841.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $200.0 and $660.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in CrowdStrike Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to CrowdStrike Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $200.0 to $660.0 over the preceding 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $27.05 $25.6 $25.6 $350.00 $5.8M 1.1K 2.6K CRWD PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/04/25 $25.4 $21.95 $22.0 $380.00 $391.6K 214 198 CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $99.4 $98.0 $98.0 $300.00 $294.0K 1.2K 43 CRWD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $38.35 $37.55 $37.55 $280.00 $259.0K 153 0 CRWD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $80.0 $79.3 $80.0 $290.00 $256.0K 142 32

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

Having examined the options trading patterns of CrowdStrike Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is CrowdStrike Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 2,625,412, the price of CRWD is up by 2.78%, reaching $362.38.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 63 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for CrowdStrike Holdings

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $427.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Stephens & Co. downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $450. * An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $405. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity persists with their Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, maintaining a target price of $420. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $440. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $420.

Latest Ratings for CRWD

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage On Overweight Mar 2025 Jefferies Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy

