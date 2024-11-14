Decoding CrowdStrike Holdings's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on CrowdStrike Holdings. Our analysis of options history for CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) revealed 26 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 46% of traders were bullish, while 34% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $239,635, and 20 were calls, valued at $1,311,593.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $480.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for CrowdStrike Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across CrowdStrike Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $200.0 to $480.0, over the past month.

CrowdStrike Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $124.6 $122.6 $124.6 $260.00 $311.3K 392 29 CRWD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $112.35 $111.95 $112.35 $280.00 $224.7K 323 22 CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $58.5 $58.0 $58.0 $300.00 $116.0K 2.5K 28 CRWD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $2.45 $2.21 $2.35 $350.00 $58.7K 2.2K 911 CRWD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $5.3 $5.15 $5.3 $220.00 $58.3K 1.0K 164

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding CrowdStrike Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is CrowdStrike Holdings Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 1,510,174, with CRWD's price down by -0.05%, positioned at $347.7. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 12 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for CrowdStrike Holdings

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $400.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

