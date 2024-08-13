Decoding CrowdStrike Holdings's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CRWD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for CrowdStrike Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 35% bullish and 41%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $535,710, and 14 are calls, for a total amount of $532,613.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $170.0 and $360.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in CrowdStrike Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to CrowdStrike Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $170.0 to $360.0 over the preceding 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/06/24 $116.8 $115.65 $116.8 $360.00 $432.1K 0 37 CRWD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $12.95 $11.3 $12.0 $300.00 $90.0K 1.6K 75 CRWD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $73.85 $71.95 $73.05 $300.00 $73.0K 548 10 CRWD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $12.5 $12.2 $12.35 $270.00 $49.4K 1.5K 51 CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $42.4 $42.15 $42.15 $240.00 $42.1K 110 11

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with CrowdStrike Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

CrowdStrike Holdings's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 678,691, with CRWD's price up by 1.98%, positioned at $244.07. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 15 days. What Analysts Are Saying About CrowdStrike Holdings

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $340.0.

An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, maintaining a target price of $325. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Baird continues to hold a Outperform rating for CrowdStrike Holdings, targeting a price of $335. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Neutral rating on CrowdStrike Holdings with a target price of $310. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on CrowdStrike Holdings with a target price of $380. An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, maintaining a target price of $350.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest CrowdStrike Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

