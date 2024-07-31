Decoding Crocs's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CROX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Crocs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 15% bullish and 61%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $568,776, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $583,840.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $114.0 to $152.5 for Crocs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Crocs's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Crocs's significant trades, within a strike price range of $114.0 to $152.5, over the past month.

Crocs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CROX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $2.75 $2.5 $2.63 $150.00 $394.5K 518 1.5K CROX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/02/24 $7.3 $7.1 $7.2 $135.00 $213.8K 17 307 CROX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/02/24 $7.0 $6.6 $7.0 $134.00 $130.2K 147 218 CROX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/02/24 $6.5 $6.2 $6.5 $136.00 $61.7K 72 133 CROX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/02/24 $5.2 $5.0 $5.0 $140.00 $55.5K 1.2K 142

About Crocs

Crocs Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing, distribution, and sale of casual lifestyle footwear accessories for men, women, and children. The reportable geographic segments of the company include the Americas, Asia Pacific, and EMEA.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Crocs, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Crocs With a trading volume of 635,241, the price of CROX is up by 1.73%, reaching $134.91. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 1 days from now. Expert Opinions on Crocs

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $158.0.

An analyst from Wedbush downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $170. An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Crocs, which currently sits at a price target of $146.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Crocs, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.