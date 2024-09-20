Decoding Costco Wholesale's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Costco Wholesale. Our analysis of options history for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) revealed 20 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 30% of traders were bullish, while 45% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $300,550, and 12 were calls, valued at $465,691.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $585.0 and $930.0 for Costco Wholesale, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Costco Wholesale's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Costco Wholesale's whale activity within a strike price range from $585.0 to $930.0 in the last 30 days.

Costco Wholesale Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COST PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $98.2 $93.9 $95.3 $925.00 $95.3K 16 10 COST CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $32.65 $30.35 $32.65 $870.00 $65.3K 470 77 COST CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $323.2 $319.15 $323.2 $585.00 $64.6K 389 2 COST CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $55.1 $53.75 $54.41 $860.00 $48.9K 548 31 COST PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $45.3 $45.05 $45.3 $925.00 $36.2K 1 8

About Costco Wholesale

Costco operates a membership-based, no-frills retail model, predicated on offering a select product assortment in bulk quantities at bargain prices. The firm avoids maintaining costly product displays by keeping inventory on pallets and limits distribution expenses by storing its inventory at point of sale in the warehouse. Given Costco's frugal cost structure, the firm is able to price its merchandise below competing retailers, driving high sales volume per warehouse and allowing the retailer to generate strong profits on thin margins. Costco operates over 600 warehouses in the United States and enjoys over 60% market share in the domestic warehouse club industry. Internationally, Costco operates another 270 warehouses, primarily in markets such as Canada, Mexico, Japan, and the UK.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Costco Wholesale, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Costco Wholesale With a trading volume of 767,236, the price of COST is up by 0.25%, reaching $902.97. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 6 days from now. What The Experts Say On Costco Wholesale

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $928.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $915. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $925. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale with a target price of $925. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Costco Wholesale, maintaining a target price of $950. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale with a target price of $925.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Costco Wholesale with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

