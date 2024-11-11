Decoding Confluent's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Confluent.

Looking at options history for Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $254,807 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $786,899.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $25.0 to $30.0 for Confluent over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Confluent's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Confluent's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $25.0 to $30.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Confluent Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CFLT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $2.8 $2.1 $2.4 $25.00 $347.0K 3.2K 1.4K CFLT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.25 $1.15 $1.1 $29.00 $183.0K 939 1.6K CFLT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.9 $3.3 $3.7 $30.00 $91.4K 937 301 CFLT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $2.65 $2.55 $2.55 $29.00 $89.5K 255 384 CFLT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $0.65 $0.5 $0.5 $30.00 $75.9K 527 1.5K

About Confluent

Confluent Inc is a new category of data infrastructure designed to connect all the applications, systems, and data layers of a company around a real-time central nervous system. Its products include Confluent Platform; Connectors; ksqlDB and others. The company generates revenue from the sale of subscriptions and services. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States. The company provides solutions to Financial Services; Insurance; Retail and eCommerce; Automotive; Government and other sectors.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Confluent, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Confluent Trading volume stands at 1,882,354, with CFLT's price up by 0.57%, positioned at $26.65. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 86 days. What The Experts Say On Confluent

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $28.8.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Outperform rating on Confluent with a target price of $31. * An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Confluent, which currently sits at a price target of $31. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Scotiabank continues to hold a Sector Perform rating for Confluent, targeting a price of $27. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Confluent, which currently sits at a price target of $29. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Confluent, which currently sits at a price target of $26.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Confluent with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

