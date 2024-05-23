Decoding Coca-Cola's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Coca-Cola.

Looking at options history for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 62% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $221,684 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $150,181.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $60.0 to $75.0 for Coca-Cola over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Coca-Cola options trades today is 6656.8 with a total volume of 10,376.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Coca-Cola's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $75.0 over the last 30 days.

Coca-Cola 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $12.55 $12.4 $12.45 $75.00 $87.1K 0 71 KO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $6.35 $6.25 $6.25 $60.00 $73.1K 699 118 KO CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $0.2 $0.18 $0.2 $64.00 $42.7K 4.6K 2.1K KO PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/24/24 $0.41 $0.38 $0.41 $63.00 $41.0K 22.9K 1.1K KO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $10.0 $9.9 $9.9 $72.50 $38.6K 0 40

About Coca-Cola

Founded in 1886, Atlanta-headquartered Coca-Cola is the world's largest nonalcoholic beverage company, with a strong portfolio of 200 brands covering key categories including carbonated soft drinks, water, sports, energy, juice, and coffee. Together with bottlers and distribution partners, the company sells finished beverage products bearing Coca-Cola and licensed brands through retailers and food-service locations in more than 200 countries and regions globally. Coca-Cola generates around two thirds of its total revenue overseas, with a significant portion from emerging economies in Latin America and Asia-Pacific.

In light of the recent options history for Coca-Cola, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Coca-Cola's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 2,749,485, with KO's price down by -0.48%, positioned at $62.7. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 62 days. Expert Opinions on Coca-Cola

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $70.2.

An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Coca-Cola, maintaining a target price of $68. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Coca-Cola, targeting a price of $72. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Coca-Cola, targeting a price of $69. An analyst from Argus Research has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Coca-Cola, which currently sits at a price target of $72. An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Coca-Cola, which currently sits at a price target of $70.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Coca-Cola, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.