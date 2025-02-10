Decoding Cloudflare's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Cloudflare (NYSE:NET), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in NET often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 options trades for Cloudflare. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 27% bullish and 50% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $28,500, and 17 calls, totaling $736,409.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $90.0 to $200.0 for Cloudflare during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cloudflare's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cloudflare's whale trades within a strike price range from $90.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Cloudflare 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NET CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $12.05 $11.1 $11.75 $200.00 $84.6K 167 104 NET CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $81.5 $80.8 $80.8 $100.00 $80.8K 31 10 NET CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $55.55 $52.7 $54.68 $120.00 $54.6K 204 10 NET CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $51.0 $49.2 $51.0 $115.00 $51.0K 2.0K 10 NET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $15.35 $13.5 $15.0 $200.00 $48.0K 102 32

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare is a software company based in San Francisco, California, that offers security and web performance offerings by utilizing a distributed, serverless content delivery network, or CDN. The firm's edge computing platform, Workers, leverages this network by providing clients the ability to deploy, and execute code without maintaining servers.

In light of the recent options history for Cloudflare, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Cloudflare With a volume of 1,252,282, the price of NET is up 2.21% at $170.35. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 80 days. Expert Opinions on Cloudflare

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $134.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Guggenheim keeps a Sell rating on Cloudflare with a target price of $68. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Cloudflare with a target price of $170. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald keeps a Neutral rating on Cloudflare with a target price of $149. * An analyst from Citigroup has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $145. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Cloudflare, targeting a price of $140.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Cloudflare, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.