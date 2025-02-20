Decoding Cleveland-Cliffs's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Cleveland-Cliffs. Our analysis of options history for Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 22% of traders were bullish, while 77% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $126,540, and 6 were calls, valued at $283,388.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $17.5 for Cleveland-Cliffs over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Cleveland-Cliffs options trades today is 6807.86 with a total volume of 10,866.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Cleveland-Cliffs's big money trades within a strike price range of $10.0 to $17.5 over the last 30 days.

Cleveland-Cliffs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $0.49 $0.46 $0.46 $11.50 $115.0K 4.5K 402 CLF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/28/25 $0.18 $0.16 $0.16 $11.00 $48.3K 3.2K 40 CLF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $0.2 $0.13 $0.13 $12.00 $44.1K 23.1K 6.4K CLF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/07/25 $5.55 $5.4 $5.5 $17.50 $43.4K 0 92 CLF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $0.3 $0.25 $0.25 $12.00 $39.3K 23.1K 519

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is a flat-rolled steel producer and manufacturer of iron ore pellets in North America. It is organized into four operating segments based on differentiated products, Steelmaking, Tubular, Tooling and Stamping and European Operations, but operates through one reportable segment -Steelmaking. It is vertically integrated from mined raw materials, direct reduced iron, and ferrous scrap to primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling and tubing. It serves a diverse range of other markets due to its comprehensive offering of flat-rolled steel products. Geographically, it operates in the United States, Canada and other countries. The majority of revenue is from the United States. It is a supplier of steel to the automotive industry in North America.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Cleveland-Cliffs, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Cleveland-Cliffs With a volume of 6,357,624, the price of CLF is up 0.3% at $11.88. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 4 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $11.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Cleveland-Cliffs, targeting a price of $11.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.



