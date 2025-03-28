Decoding Cleanspark's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Cleanspark.

Looking at options history for Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) we detected 21 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 61% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $1,045,775 and 16, calls, for a total amount of $755,197.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $7.0 to $15.0 for Cleanspark over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Cleanspark's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Cleanspark's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $7.0 to $15.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Cleanspark Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLSK PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $3.85 $3.8 $3.8 $11.00 $818.9K 2.9K 2.1K CLSK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/04/25 $0.19 $0.17 $0.14 $8.00 $115.5K 1.7K 7.7K CLSK CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $3.75 $3.65 $3.69 $7.00 $92.2K 3.3K 31 CLSK PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $7.9 $7.8 $7.9 $15.00 $79.0K 1.3K 105 CLSK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $3.7 $3.6 $3.6 $10.00 $69.1K 1.0K 193

About Cleanspark

Cleanspark Inc is a bitcoin mining company. Through CleanSpark, Inc., and the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, the company mines bitcoin. The company entered the bitcoin mining industry through its acquisition of ATL. Bitcoin mining is the sole reportable segment of the company.

Current Position of Cleanspark

With a trading volume of 9,911,944, the price of CLSK is down by -9.62%, reaching $7.09.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 41 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Cleanspark

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $12.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Cleanspark, which currently sits at a price target of $12.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Cleanspark options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for CLSK

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight Feb 2025 Needham Initiates Coverage On Buy Feb 2025 HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for CLSK

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.