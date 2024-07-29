Decoding Cleanspark's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Cleanspark.

Looking at options history for Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) we detected 35 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 31% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $681,130 and 25, calls, for a total amount of $1,528,876.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $5.0 to $37.0 for Cleanspark during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cleanspark's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cleanspark's whale activity within a strike price range from $5.0 to $37.0 in the last 30 days.

Cleanspark Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLSK PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $6.75 $6.65 $6.75 $18.00 $193.0K 16 287 CLSK CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $0.29 $0.1 $0.18 $30.00 $153.0K 32.8K 10.4K CLSK CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.95 $5.85 $5.92 $37.00 $118.4K 4.1K 404 CLSK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.0 $6.85 $7.0 $15.00 $105.0K 14.9K 215 CLSK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $5.45 $5.3 $5.35 $20.00 $103.7K 837 360

About Cleanspark

Cleanspark Inc is a bitcoin mining company. Through CleanSpark, Inc., and the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, the company mines bitcoin. The company entered the bitcoin mining industry through its acquisition of ATL. Bitcoin mining is the sole reportable segment of the company.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Cleanspark, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Cleanspark With a trading volume of 26,957,228, the price of CLSK is down by -4.64%, reaching $16.32. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 14 days from now. Expert Opinions on Cleanspark

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $28.0.

An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald persists with their Overweight rating on Cleanspark, maintaining a target price of $28.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

