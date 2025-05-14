Decoding Citigroup's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Citigroup.

Looking at options history for Citigroup (NYSE:C) we detected 18 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $383,306 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $1,205,708.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $60.0 to $87.5 for Citigroup over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Citigroup's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Citigroup's significant trades, within a strike price range of $60.0 to $87.5, over the past month.

Citigroup Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $12.8 $12.65 $12.65 $70.00 $417.4K 2.9K 331 C CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/27 $15.8 $15.65 $15.8 $70.00 $158.0K 1.2K 0 C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $13.35 $12.7 $12.8 $65.00 $130.5K 8.9K 132 C PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $16.5 $16.3 $16.3 $87.50 $127.1K 45 128 C CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/27 $16.1 $15.75 $15.89 $70.00 $79.4K 1.2K 150

About Citigroup

Citigroup is a global financial-services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into five primary segments: services, markets, banking, US personal banking, and wealth management. The bank's primary services include cross-border banking needs for multinational corporates, investment banking and trading, and credit card services in the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Citigroup, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Citigroup's Current Market Status

With a volume of 8,054,245, the price of C is down -0.41% at $75.26.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 58 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Citigroup

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $84.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Citigroup with a target price of $78. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on Citigroup with a target price of $94. * An analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $92. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Buy rating on Citigroup with a target price of $79. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $77.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Citigroup options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for C

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for C

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.