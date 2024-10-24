Decoding Citigroup's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Citigroup (NYSE:C).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with C, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 options trades for Citigroup.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 52% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $400,000, and 18, calls, for a total amount of $863,555.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $52.5 to $70.0 for Citigroup over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Citigroup's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Citigroup's significant trades, within a strike price range of $52.5 to $70.0, over the past month.

Citigroup 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/17/26 $4.3 $3.9 $4.0 $52.50 $400.0K 1.4K 1.0K C CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $14.8 $13.85 $14.18 $55.00 $70.9K 314 50 C CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $8.85 $8.8 $8.81 $55.00 $70.6K 33.6K 103 C CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $14.15 $13.4 $13.92 $55.00 $69.6K 314 120 C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/01/24 $0.67 $0.66 $0.66 $64.00 $64.3K 3.5K 1.4K

About Citigroup

Citigroup is a global financial-services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into five primary segments: services, markets, banking, US personal banking, and wealth management. The bank's primary services include cross-border banking needs for multinational corporates, investment banking and trading, and credit card services in the United States.

Where Is Citigroup Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 3,065,565, with C's price up by 0.08%, positioned at $63.15. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 83 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Citigroup

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $82.2.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their In-Line rating on Citigroup, maintaining a target price of $64. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Citigroup, which currently sits at a price target of $78. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for Citigroup, targeting a price of $91. * An analyst from Oppenheimer persists with their Outperform rating on Citigroup, maintaining a target price of $92. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Citigroup, targeting a price of $86.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Citigroup options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.