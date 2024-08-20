Decoding Citigroup's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Citigroup. Our analysis of options history for Citigroup (NYSE:C) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 0% of traders were bullish, while 75% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $260,843, and 6 were calls, valued at $222,005.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $52.5 to $70.0 for Citigroup over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Citigroup options trades today is 7983.8 with a total volume of 3,346.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Citigroup's big money trades within a strike price range of $52.5 to $70.0 over the last 30 days.

Citigroup Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $1.38 $1.37 $1.37 $61.00 $80.6K 34 1.4K C CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/30/24 $0.64 $0.63 $0.63 $62.00 $58.1K 1.0K 1.0K C PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $9.85 $9.75 $9.85 $70.00 $49.2K 93 50 C PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $8.65 $8.55 $8.6 $70.00 $46.4K 325 68 C CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $7.0 $6.9 $6.9 $55.00 $44.1K 15.8K 65

About Citigroup

Citigroup is a global financial-services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into five primary segments: services, markets, banking, US personal banking, and wealth management. The bank's primary services include cross-border banking needs for multinational corporates, investment banking and trading, and credit card services in the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Citigroup, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Citigroup's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 2,840,159, the C's price is down by -1.23%, now at $61.27. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 52 days. What The Experts Say On Citigroup

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $79.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Citigroup, targeting a price of $79.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Citigroup options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

