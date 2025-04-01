Decoding Centrus Energy's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Centrus Energy (AMEX:LEU).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LEU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Centrus Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 38%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $632,936, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $463,910.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $35.0 to $95.0 for Centrus Energy over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Centrus Energy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Centrus Energy's whale trades within a strike price range from $35.0 to $95.0 in the last 30 days.

Centrus Energy 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LEU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $34.0 $33.1 $33.62 $95.00 $144.5K 45 43 LEU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $29.1 $28.6 $28.86 $90.00 $144.3K 62 50 LEU PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $31.0 $30.0 $31.0 $95.00 $133.3K 166 43 LEU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $25.5 $24.4 $25.31 $90.00 $126.2K 251 50 LEU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $9.6 $9.0 $9.0 $95.00 $114.3K 38 1.0K

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp is engaged in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment has two components which include the sale of separative work units and uranium. The Technical Solutions segment provides engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers. The majority of the firm's revenue is derived from the LEU segment. It has a business presence in the U.S. and other countries, of which prime revenue is generated in the U.S.

Where Is Centrus Energy Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 718,825, the price of LEU is up by 3.36%, reaching $64.3.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 35 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Centrus Energy

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $116.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Craig-Hallum downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $129. * An analyst from Citigroup downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $104.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Centrus Energy, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for LEU

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Craig-Hallum Initiates Coverage On Buy Mar 2025 Citigroup Initiates Coverage On Neutral Feb 2025 HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for LEU

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.