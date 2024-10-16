Decoding Centrus Energy's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Centrus Energy (AMEX:LEU), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in LEU often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 options trades for Centrus Energy. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 50% bullish and 42% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $34,891, and 13 calls, totaling $632,477.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $55.0 to $100.0 for Centrus Energy during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Centrus Energy's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Centrus Energy's significant trades, within a strike price range of $55.0 to $100.0, over the past month.

Centrus Energy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LEU CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $2.05 $1.05 $1.9 $100.00 $132.6K 3 1.1K LEU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.15 $1.0 $1.15 $70.00 $68.8K 902 719 LEU CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $9.4 $9.2 $9.4 $65.00 $56.4K 2.4K 1.2K LEU CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $9.0 $8.1 $8.3 $65.00 $47.3K 2.4K 1.1K LEU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.6 $5.5 $5.5 $90.00 $47.3K 129 96

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp is engaged in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment has two components which include the sale of separative work units and uranium. The Technical Solutions segment provides engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers. The majority of the firm's revenue is derived from the LEU segment. It has a business presence in the U.S. and other countries, of which prime revenue is generated in the U.S.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Centrus Energy, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Centrus Energy Trading volume stands at 1,590,747, with LEU's price up by 24.26%, positioned at $76.17. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 20 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Centrus Energy

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $62.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Roth MKM downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $62.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Centrus Energy options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

