Decoding Cava Group's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Cava Group. Our analysis of options history for Cava Group (NYSE:CAVA) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 18% of traders were bullish, while 72% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $84,462, and 9 were calls, valued at $1,730,287.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $140.0 for Cava Group over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cava Group's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cava Group's whale trades within a strike price range from $60.0 to $140.0 in the last 30 days.

Cava Group Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAVA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $64.9 $64.8 $64.8 $60.00 $1.2M 0 200 CAVA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $12.1 $12.0 $12.0 $135.00 $114.0K 547 0 CAVA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/11/24 $3.6 $3.3 $3.57 $126.00 $71.9K 237 234 CAVA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $14.9 $14.2 $14.1 $125.00 $70.5K 909 51 CAVA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/11/24 $2.95 $2.65 $2.65 $128.00 $53.0K 56 241

About Cava Group

Cava Group Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants. It is the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand, bringing together healthful food and bold, satisfying flavors at scale. The company's dips, spreads, and dressings are centrally produced and sold in grocery stores. The company's operations are conducted as two reportable segments: CAVA and Zoes Kitchen. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the CAVA segment.

In light of the recent options history for Cava Group, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Cava Group Currently trading with a volume of 1,895,183, the CAVA's price is up by 1.38%, now at $126.65. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 32 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Cava Group

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $127.6.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

