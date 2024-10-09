Decoding Carnival's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Carnival.

Looking at options history for Carnival (NYSE:CCL) we detected 34 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $952,514 and 28, calls, for a total amount of $2,288,398.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $25.0 for Carnival over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Carnival stands at 8897.83, with a total volume reaching 60,168.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Carnival, situated within the strike price corridor from $15.0 to $25.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Carnival Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.45 $3.4 $3.45 $20.00 $699.5K 13.8K 3.5K CCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.63 $2.57 $2.58 $20.00 $412.8K 5.9K 2.4K CCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.45 $3.3 $3.33 $20.00 $349.6K 5.9K 1.0K CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/11/24 $1.92 $1.86 $1.92 $18.00 $192.0K 8.1K 602 CCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/11/24 $0.5 $0.47 $0.46 $20.00 $152.1K 11.8K 17.0K

About Carnival

Carnival is the largest global cruise company, with 92 ships in service at the end of fiscal 2023. Its portfolio of brands includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn in North America; P&O Cruises and Cunard Line in the United Kingdom; Aida in Germany; Costa Cruises in Southern Europe. It's currently folding its P&O Australia brand into Carnival. The firm also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Carnival's brands attracted nearly 13 million guests in 2019, prior to covid-19, a level it reached again in 2023.

Present Market Standing of Carnival Trading volume stands at 70,237,708, with CCL's price up by 6.47%, positioned at $20.09. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 71 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Carnival

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $23.9.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Macquarie continues to hold a Outperform rating for Carnival, targeting a price of $26. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Carnival, targeting a price of $26. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Underweight rating on Carnival with a target price of $16. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Carnival, which currently sits at a price target of $26. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Carnival, which currently sits at a price target of $25.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Carnival with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

