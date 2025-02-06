Decoding Cameco's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Cameco. Our analysis of options history for Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $560,420, and 7 were calls, valued at $322,723.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $45.0 and $55.0 for Cameco, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Cameco's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Cameco's significant trades, within a strike price range of $45.0 to $55.0, over the past month.

Cameco Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCJ PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/14/25 $2.29 $2.02 $2.15 $48.00 $335.8K 2.0K 438 CCJ PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/14/25 $1.31 $1.17 $1.33 $49.00 $133.0K 197 1.0K CCJ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/14/25 $2.4 $2.15 $2.15 $48.00 $91.5K 2.0K 438 CCJ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $1.35 $1.34 $1.35 $55.00 $60.7K 13.6K 1.0K CCJ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $15.05 $14.65 $15.02 $47.00 $60.0K 90 45

About Cameco

Cameco Corp is a provider of uranium needed to generate clean, reliable baseload electricity around the globe. one of those uranium producers. Cameco has three reportable segments, uranium, fuel services and Westinghouse. It derives maximum revenue from Uranium Segment. It has some projects namely; Millennium, Yeelirrie, Kintyre and Exploration. The company operates in Canada, Kazakhstan, Germany, Australia and United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Cameco, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Cameco Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 1,284,105, with CCJ's price down by -1.89%, positioned at $49.4. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 14 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

