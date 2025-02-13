Decoding Calumet's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Calumet.

Looking at options history for Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $212,963 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $272,600.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $13.0 and $17.0 for Calumet, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Calumet's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Calumet's whale trades within a strike price range from $13.0 to $17.0 in the last 30 days.

Calumet Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLMT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $1.15 $0.9 $1.0 $16.00 $121.4K 5.3K 809 CLMT CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $3.6 $3.5 $3.5 $13.00 $70.0K 994 200 CLMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $2.95 $2.45 $2.85 $13.00 $57.0K 994 400 CLMT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $1.2 $1.0 $1.0 $16.00 $50.2K 1.6K 501 CLMT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.7 $3.6 $3.6 $17.00 $36.1K 222 24

About Calumet

Calumet Inc is a producer of specialty products, including base oils, specialty oils, solvents, esters, and waxes, as well as a variety of fuel and fuel-related products, including asphalt and heavy fuel oils. The company manufactures, formulates, and markets a variety of specialty branded products to customers in various consumer-facing and industrial markets.

In light of the recent options history for Calumet, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Calumet With a trading volume of 1,031,424, the price of CLMT is down by -6.17%, reaching $16.34. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 12 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Calumet

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $24.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from UBS has revised its rating downward to Sell, adjusting the price target to $15. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $33.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits.

