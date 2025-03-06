Decoding Burlington Stores's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Burlington Stores. Our analysis of options history for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 38% of traders were bullish, while 30% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $122,670, and 11 were calls, valued at $637,840.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $230.0 to $300.0 for Burlington Stores during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Burlington Stores's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Burlington Stores's whale trades within a strike price range from $230.0 to $300.0 in the last 30 days.

Burlington Stores Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BURL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $27.7 $26.9 $27.19 $240.00 $249.3K 2.0K 527 BURL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $8.8 $8.0 $8.52 $267.50 $79.6K 0 571 BURL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $8.9 $6.3 $7.3 $250.00 $72.6K 31 119 BURL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $27.4 $26.8 $27.08 $240.00 $65.0K 2.0K 230 BURL PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $51.0 $50.0 $50.0 $300.00 $50.0K 0 0

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Inc is off-price retailer offering an extensive selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise including: women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts and coats. Company sell a broad selection of desirable, first-quality, current-brand, labeled merchandise acquired directly from nationally recognized manufacturers and other suppliers. Company sell product in category such as Ladies apparel, Accessories and shoes, Home, Mens apparel, Kids apparel and baby and Outerwear.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Burlington Stores, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Burlington Stores With a trading volume of 1,556,967, the price of BURL is up by 11.61%, reaching $264.46. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 0 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Burlington Stores

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $340.0.



* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Outperform rating on Burlington Stores with a target price of $340. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Burlington Stores, targeting a price of $340.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Burlington Stores options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

