Decoding Boeing's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Boeing (NYSE:BA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in BA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 20 extraordinary options activities for Boeing. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 45% leaning bullish and 35% bearish. Among these notable options, 17 are puts, totaling $1,267,290, and 3 are calls, amounting to $212,650.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $130.0 to $200.0 for Boeing during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Boeing's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Boeing's whale trades within a strike price range from $130.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Boeing 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $8.45 $8.4 $8.4 $155.00 $630.8K 5.3K 924 BA PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/23/25 $46.75 $42.9 $45.39 $200.00 $118.0K 35 0 BA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $4.8 $4.45 $4.5 $165.00 $89.1K 4.8K 200 BA CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $6.9 $6.3 $6.3 $160.00 $63.0K 3.1K 105 BA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $18.5 $18.1 $18.1 $160.00 $61.5K 2.3K 47

About Boeing

Boeing is a major aerospace and defense firm. It operates in three segments: commercial airplanes; defense, space, and security; and Global services. Boeing's commercial airplanes segment competes with Airbus in the production of aircraft that can carry more than 130 passengers. Boeing's defense, space, and security segment competes with defense contractors such as Lockheed and Northrop to create military aircraft, satellites, and weaponry. Global services provides aftermarket support to airlines.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Boeing, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Boeing's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 1,571,742, the BA's price is down by -0.12%, now at $155.33.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 7 days.

What The Experts Say On Boeing

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $111.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Underweight rating for Boeing, targeting a price of $111.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Boeing with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for BA

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Underweight Underweight Mar 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Underweight Underweight Feb 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for BA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.