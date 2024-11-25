Decoding Boeing's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Boeing (NYSE:BA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Boeing.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $102,820, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $570,701.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $125.0 to $160.0 for Boeing over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Boeing's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Boeing's whale trades within a strike price range from $125.0 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.

Boeing Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $28.3 $26.65 $28.3 $150.00 $141.5K 1.0K 202 BA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $29.1 $28.1 $28.1 $150.00 $140.5K 1.0K 202 BA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $11.7 $10.55 $10.6 $160.00 $102.8K 1.9K 129 BA CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $33.85 $33.65 $33.85 $125.00 $84.6K 44 25 BA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/06/24 $3.8 $3.75 $3.75 $150.00 $75.0K 2.0K 7

About Boeing

Boeing is a major aerospace and defense firm. It operates in three segments: commercial airplanes; defense, space, and security; and Global services. Boeing's commercial airplanes segment competes with Airbus in the production of aircraft that can carry more than 130 passengers. Boeing's defense, space, and security segment competes with Lockheed, Northrop, and several other firms to create military aircraft, satellites, and weaponry. Global services provides aftermarket support to airlines.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Boeing, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Boeing Currently trading with a volume of 357,062, the BA's price is up by 1.43%, now at $151.43. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 65 days. What The Experts Say On Boeing

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $161.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

