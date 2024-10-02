Decoding Boeing's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Boeing.

Looking at options history for Boeing (NYSE:BA) we detected 46 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 17 are puts, for a total amount of $5,050,926 and 29, calls, for a total amount of $2,271,762.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $130.0 and $210.0 for Boeing, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Boeing's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Boeing's whale activity within a strike price range from $130.0 to $210.0 in the last 30 days.

Boeing Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $42.8 $42.5 $42.8 $180.00 $1.2M 1.7K 600 BA PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $49.25 $48.9 $48.9 $190.00 $684.6K 747 140 BA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $28.1 $27.6 $28.1 $155.00 $643.4K 26 1.0K BA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $37.7 $36.9 $37.62 $180.00 $489.8K 1.8K 171 BA PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $42.75 $42.0 $42.75 $180.00 $384.7K 1.7K 690

About Boeing

Boeing is a major aerospace and defense firm. It operates in three segments: commercial airplanes; defense, space, and security; and Global services. Boeing's commercial airplanes segment competes with Airbus in the production of aircraft that can carry more than 130 passengers. Boeing's defense, space, and security segment competes with Lockheed, Northrop, and several other firms to create military aircraft, satellites, and weaponry. Global services provides aftermarket support to airlines.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Boeing, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Boeing Trading volume stands at 1,902,072, with BA's price down by -0.42%, positioned at $153.57. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 21 days. Expert Opinions on Boeing

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $174.2.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Buy rating for Boeing, targeting a price of $202. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on Boeing with a target price of $240. * An analyst from Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Underweight with a price target of $119. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Buy rating on Boeing with a target price of $200. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Underweight rating on Boeing with a target price of $110.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Boeing options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

