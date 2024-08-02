Decoding Boeing's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Boeing.

Looking at options history for Boeing (NYSE:BA) we detected 22 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $606,665 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $800,780.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $90.0 to $205.0 for Boeing over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Boeing's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Boeing's whale activity within a strike price range from $90.0 to $205.0 in the last 30 days.

Boeing Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $41.6 $40.4 $40.4 $160.00 $202.0K 433 50 BA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $23.5 $20.85 $23.27 $200.00 $116.3K 2.0K 0 BA PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $6.1 $3.5 $5.65 $165.00 $113.0K 572 200 BA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $25.25 $21.5 $22.5 $200.00 $112.5K 2.0K 50 BA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $12.3 $11.2 $11.8 $180.00 $107.3K 6.5K 952

About Boeing

Boeing is a major aerospace and defense firm. It operates in three segments: commercial airplanes; defense, space, and security; and global services. Boeing's commercial airplanes segment competes with Airbus in the production of aircraft that can carry more than 130 passengers. Boeing's defense, space, and security segment competes with Lockheed, Northrop, and several other firms to create military aircraft, satellites, and weaponry. Global services provides aftermarket support to airlines.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Boeing, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Boeing With a volume of 2,330,472, the price of BA is down -4.99% at $169.41. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 82 days. What The Experts Say On Boeing

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $232.5.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on Boeing with a target price of $235. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Positive rating for Boeing, targeting a price of $230.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Boeing options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

