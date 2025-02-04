Decoding Bloom Energy's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in BE usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Bloom Energy. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 55% leaning bullish and 11% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $193,860, and 4 are calls, amounting to $142,225.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $20.0 to $34.0 for Bloom Energy over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Bloom Energy's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Bloom Energy's significant trades, within a strike price range of $20.0 to $34.0, over the past month.

Bloom Energy 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $5.4 $5.2 $5.3 $30.00 $53.0K 5.6K 101 BE PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.5 $10.3 $10.45 $30.00 $52.2K 4.7K 148 BE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.8 $10.6 $10.6 $30.00 $46.6K 4.7K 100 BE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $11.7 $11.6 $11.6 $34.00 $37.1K 114 32 BE CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.7 $6.7 $6.7 $20.00 $33.5K 3.5K 50

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems ("Energy Servers") for on-site power generation. Bloom Energy Servers are fuel-flexible and can use natural gas, biogas, and hydrogen to create 24/7 electricity for stationary applications. In 2021, the company announced plans to leverage its technology and enter the electrolyzer market. Bloom primarily sells its systems in the United States and internationally.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Bloom Energy, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Bloom Energy With a trading volume of 968,444, the price of BE is up by 0.21%, reaching $23.62. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 23 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Bloom Energy

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $22.25.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Bloom Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $33. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Hold rating for Bloom Energy, targeting a price of $22. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Underperform rating on Bloom Energy with a target price of $18. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Bloom Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $16.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Bloom Energy options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

