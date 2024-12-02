Decoding Block's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Block. Our analysis of options history for Block (NYSE:SQ) revealed 24 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 45% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $72,495, and 22 were calls, valued at $982,007.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $70.0 and $120.0 for Block, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Block's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Block's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $70.0 to $120.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Block Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/06/24 $2.71 $2.58 $2.58 $95.00 $131.6K 4.7K 2.7K SQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $18.0 $17.55 $17.96 $77.50 $71.8K 1.7K 62 SQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/06/24 $4.9 $3.1 $4.8 $89.00 $56.6K 746 118 SQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $7.95 $7.45 $7.95 $90.00 $53.2K 5.0K 1.4K SQ CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/06/24 $2.54 $2.37 $2.5 $94.00 $52.7K 1.3K 3.0K

About Block

Founded in 2009, Block provides payment services to merchants, along with related services. The company also launched Cash App, a person-to-person payment network. In 2023, Square's payment volume was a little over $200 million.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Block, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Block's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 5,542,361, with SQ's price up by 6.98%, positioned at $94.73. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 80 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Block

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $100.2.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Block options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

