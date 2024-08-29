Decoding Blackstone's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Blackstone. Our analysis of options history for Blackstone (NYSE:BX) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 12% of traders were bullish, while 75% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $267,400, and 2 were calls, valued at $71,760.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $130.0 to $145.0 for Blackstone over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Blackstone's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Blackstone's whale trades within a strike price range from $130.0 to $145.0 in the last 30 days.

Blackstone Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BX PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $9.95 $8.65 $9.55 $130.00 $47.7K 264 201 BX PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $9.75 $8.75 $9.5 $130.00 $47.5K 264 392 BX PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $9.8 $9.55 $9.6 $130.00 $46.0K 264 101 BX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $8.7 $8.55 $8.7 $140.00 $45.2K 1.7K 52 BX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $8.75 $8.5 $8.7 $140.00 $42.6K 1.7K 101

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative-asset manager with $1.076 trillion in total asset under management, including $808.7 billion in fee-earning assets under management, at the end of June 2024. The company has four core business segments: private equity (25% of fee-earning AUM and 28% of base management fees), real estate (37% and 42%), credit and insurance (29% and 23%), and multi-asset investing (9% and 7%). While the firm primarily serves institutional investors (87% of AUM), it also caters to clients in the high-net-worth channel (13%). Blackstone operates through 25 offices in the Americas (8), Europe and the Middle East (9), and the Asia-Pacific region (8).

In light of the recent options history for Blackstone, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Blackstone Currently trading with a volume of 1,353,442, the BX's price is up by 0.07%, now at $140.18. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 49 days. What The Experts Say On Blackstone

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $140.0.

An analyst from Redburn Atlantic downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $134. An analyst from Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Blackstone, which currently sits at a price target of $146.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

