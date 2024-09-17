Decoding BioNTech's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BNTX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 26 uncommon options trades for BioNTech.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $94,080, and 23 are calls, for a total amount of $1,448,705.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $100.0 to $145.0 for BioNTech over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of BioNTech stands at 2069.57, with a total volume reaching 11,790.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in BioNTech, situated within the strike price corridor from $100.0 to $145.0, throughout the last 30 days.

BioNTech Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BNTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $14.8 $14.4 $14.8 $115.00 $245.6K 8.2K 1.4K BNTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $16.8 $15.2 $15.2 $115.00 $94.2K 8.2K 1.2K BNTX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $14.2 $12.6 $12.6 $115.00 $93.2K 8.2K 426 BNTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $17.4 $15.2 $15.7 $115.00 $86.3K 8.2K 1.0K BNTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $15.3 $15.0 $15.3 $115.00 $76.5K 8.2K 1.1K

About BioNTech

BioNTech is a Germany-based biotechnology company that focuses on developing cancer therapeutics, including individualized immunotherapy, as well as vaccines for infectious diseases, including covid. The company's oncology pipeline contains several classes of drugs, including mRNA-based drugs to encode antigens, neoantigens, cytokines, and antibodies; cell therapies; bispecific antibodies; and antibody-drug conjugates. BioNTech is partnered with several large pharmaceutical companies, including Roche, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, Sanofi, and Genmab. Covid vaccine Comirnaty is its first commercialized product.

In light of the recent options history for BioNTech, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

BioNTech's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 1,077,107, the price of BNTX is up by 1.41%, reaching $125.21. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 48 days from now. What The Experts Say On BioNTech

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $122.8.

Showing optimism, an analyst from Jefferies upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $150. In a cautious move, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $113. In a positive move, an analyst from JP Morgan has upgraded their rating to Neutral and adjusted the price target to $125. An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $113. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $113.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

