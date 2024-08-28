Decoding Barrick Gold's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Barrick Gold.

Looking at options history for Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) we detected 15 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 26% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 73% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $224,277 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $747,738.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $16.0 and $35.0 for Barrick Gold, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Barrick Gold's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Barrick Gold's whale trades within a strike price range from $16.0 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

Barrick Gold Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOLD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $3.6 $3.5 $3.5 $17.00 $140.0K 60.7K 780 GOLD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $0.8 $0.78 $0.8 $18.00 $125.4K 335 1.5K GOLD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $3.6 $3.5 $3.5 $17.00 $101.5K 60.7K 380 GOLD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $2.06 $2.02 $2.02 $18.00 $92.9K 13.3K 1.2K GOLD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $2.01 $2.0 $2.0 $18.00 $79.6K 13.3K 2.0K

About Barrick Gold

Based in Toronto, Barrick Gold is one of the world's largest gold miners. In 2023, the firm produced nearly 4.1 million attributable ounces of gold and about 420 million pounds of copper. At year-end 2023, Barrick had about two decades of gold reserves along with significant copper reserves. After buying Randgold in 2019 and combining its Nevada mines in a joint venture with competitor Newmont later that year, it operates mines in 19 countries in the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company also has growing copper exposure. Its potential Reko Diq project in Pakistan, if developed, could double copper production by the end of the decade.

In light of the recent options history for Barrick Gold, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Barrick Gold Trading volume stands at 7,734,997, with GOLD's price down by -2.7%, positioned at $19.9. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 64 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Barrick Gold

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $25.0.

An analyst from Scotiabank persists with their Sector Outperform rating on Barrick Gold, maintaining a target price of $25.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Barrick Gold with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

