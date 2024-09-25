Decoding Bank of America's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Bank of America (NYSE:BAC).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BAC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Bank of America.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 80% bullish and 20%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $122,070, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $463,848.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $30.0 to $45.0 for Bank of America during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Bank of America options trades today is 4249.89 with a total volume of 10,871.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Bank of America's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $45.0 over the last 30 days.

Bank of America Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $10.45 $10.3 $10.45 $30.00 $169.3K 448 162 BAC CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/27/24 $0.23 $0.22 $0.23 $39.50 $69.0K 5.3K 7.5K BAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/04/24 $0.53 $0.52 $0.53 $39.00 $68.2K 741 1.7K BAC PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.5 $2.49 $2.49 $40.00 $53.7K 8.7K 75 BAC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $3.9 $3.65 $3.85 $45.00 $46.2K 107 120

About Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the largest financial institutions in the United States, with more than $3.0 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments: consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking, and global markets. Bank of America's consumer-facing lines of business include its network of branches and deposit-gathering operations, retail lending products, credit and debit cards, and small-business services. The company's Merrill Lynch operations provide brokerage and wealth-management services, as does its private bank. Wholesale lines of business include investment banking, corporate and commercial real estate lending, and capital markets operations. Bank of America has operations in several countries but is primarily US-focused.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Bank of America, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Bank of America With a trading volume of 28,579,270, the price of BAC is down by -0.53%, reaching $39.24. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 20 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Bank of America

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $45.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Deutsche Bank upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $45.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

