Decoding Baidu's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BIDU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 uncommon options trades for Baidu.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 52% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $222,741, and 16 are calls, for a total amount of $879,853.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $70.0 and $115.0 for Baidu, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Baidu's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Baidu's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $70.0 to $115.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Baidu Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BIDU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $6.1 $5.8 $6.0 $100.00 $300.6K 1.8K 507 BIDU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $5.65 $5.55 $5.6 $90.00 $140.0K 4.1K 913 BIDU CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $5.95 $5.9 $5.95 $100.00 $59.5K 1.8K 616 BIDU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $20.9 $20.7 $20.9 $70.00 $58.5K 249 29 BIDU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.1 $3.95 $4.1 $85.00 $55.7K 7.2K 161

About Baidu

Baidu is the largest internet search engine in China with over 50% share of the search engine market in 2024 per web analytics firm, Statcounter. The firm generated 72% of core revenue from online marketing services from its search engine in 2023. Outside its search engine, Baidu is a technology-driven company and its other major growth initiatives are artificial intelligence cloud, video streaming services, voice recognition technology, and autonomous driving.

In light of the recent options history for Baidu, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Baidu Standing Right Now? With a volume of 1,822,533, the price of BIDU is down -4.74% at $89.09. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

