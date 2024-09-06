Decoding Baidu's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Baidu.

Looking at options history for Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) we detected 16 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 18% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $1,607,439 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $248,975.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $75.0 to $115.0 for Baidu over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Baidu options trades today is 874.9 with a total volume of 9,656.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Baidu's big money trades within a strike price range of $75.0 to $115.0 over the last 30 days.

Baidu Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BIDU PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $11.05 $10.75 $10.85 $90.00 $434.0K 597 401 BIDU PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $11.2 $10.85 $10.89 $90.00 $320.1K 597 1.0K BIDU PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $34.8 $34.2 $34.2 $115.00 $266.7K 353 0 BIDU PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $32.95 $32.45 $32.7 $115.00 $255.0K 2.1K 0 BIDU PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $10.9 $10.8 $10.84 $90.00 $135.5K 597 521

About Baidu

Baidu is the largest internet search engine in China with over 50% share of the search engine market in 2024 per web analytics firm, Statcounter. The firm generated 72% of core revenue from online marketing services from its search engine in 2023. Outside its search engine, Baidu is a technology-driven company and its other major growth initiatives are artificial intelligence cloud, video streaming services, voice recognition technology, and autonomous driving.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Baidu, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Baidu With a volume of 1,363,185, the price of BIDU is down -1.67% at $81.43. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 74 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Baidu

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $121.2.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Baidu with a target price of $117. An analyst from Bernstein has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Baidu, which currently sits at a price target of $130. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Susquehanna keeps a Positive rating on Baidu with a target price of $105. An analyst from Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Baidu, which currently sits at a price target of $139. An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Baidu, maintaining a target price of $115.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

