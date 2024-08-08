Decoding Axon Enterprise's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Axon Enterprise.

Looking at options history for Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 23% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 69% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $400,150 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $196,630.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $100.0 and $430.0 for Axon Enterprise, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Axon Enterprise's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Axon Enterprise's significant trades, within a strike price range of $100.0 to $430.0, over the past month.

Axon Enterprise 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXON CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $102.2 $98.5 $99.61 $260.00 $99.6K 35 0 AXON CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $47.0 $45.8 $47.0 $420.00 $47.0K 5 49 AXON PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $89.4 $87.2 $89.4 $420.00 $44.7K 0 18 AXON PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $89.3 $87.3 $89.3 $420.00 $44.6K 0 33 AXON PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $89.3 $87.3 $89.3 $420.00 $44.6K 0 23

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices and cloud-based digital evidence management software designed for use by law enforcement, corrections, military forces, private security personnel, and private individuals for personal defense. The company operates in two segments: Taser and software & sensors. Taser develops and sells CEDs used for protecting users and virtual reality training. Software and sensors manufacture fully integrated hardware and cloud-based software solutions such as body cameras, automated license plate reading, and digital evidence management systems. Axon delivers its products worldwide and derives the majority of its revenue from the software & sensors segment and geographically from the United States.

In light of the recent options history for Axon Enterprise, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Axon Enterprise Trading volume stands at 166,357, with AXON's price up by 1.92%, positioned at $355.95. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 89 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Axon Enterprise

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $383.2.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Jefferies downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $385. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from JMP Securities lowers its rating to Market Outperform with a new price target of $375. An analyst from Craig-Hallum has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Axon Enterprise, which currently sits at a price target of $376. In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $400. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from B of A Securities lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $380.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Axon Enterprise options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.