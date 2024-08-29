Decoding AutoZone's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on AutoZone (NYSE:AZO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AZO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for AutoZone.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $177,920, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $286,140.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $1900.0 to $4100.0 for AutoZone over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in AutoZone's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to AutoZone's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $1900.0 to $4100.0 over the preceding 30 days.

AutoZone 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AZO CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $1316.0 $1302.0 $1302.0 $1900.00 $130.2K 0 1 AZO PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $887.3 $880.0 $880.0 $4100.00 $88.0K 0 1 AZO CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $630.0 $621.2 $630.0 $2700.00 $63.0K 2 1 AZO PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $154.9 $143.1 $150.2 $3200.00 $60.0K 76 10 AZO CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $176.0 $161.1 $164.2 $3400.00 $32.8K 1 2

About AutoZone

AutoZone operates as a leading retailer of aftermarket automotive parts in the United States. The firm operates over 6,300 stores domestically, serving both the do-it-yourself and commercial (do-it-for-me) end markets. Through its vast store footprint and distribution network, AutoZone manages a wide array of stock-keeping units applicable to numerous vehicle makes and models, providing its consumers with ample product availability. The firm drives traffic by providing superior and convenient customer service as AutoZone's team of knowledgeable staff assists consumers with diagnosing a vehicle's problem, selecting the necessary part for replacement, and in some instances, installation. The company also operates internationally, with over 750 stores in Mexico and more than 100 in Brazil.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding AutoZone, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is AutoZone Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 23,938, with AZO's price up by 0.8%, positioned at $3222.14. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 26 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest AutoZone options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

