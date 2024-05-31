Decoding AT&T's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on AT&T.

Looking at options history for AT&T (NYSE:T) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $196,981 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $161,600.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $15.0 to $21.0 for AT&T during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for AT&T's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across AT&T's significant trades, within a strike price range of $15.0 to $21.0, over the past month.

AT&T Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume T PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $3.45 $3.4 $3.45 $21.00 $90.7K 514 264 T CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $3.0 $2.92 $2.92 $15.00 $58.4K 581 0 T CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $2.84 $2.72 $2.84 $15.00 $42.6K 686 150 T PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $3.4 $3.3 $3.4 $21.00 $38.4K 514 264 T PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.23 $1.1 $1.1 $18.00 $36.3K 5.0K 120

About AT&T

The wireless business contributes about two thirds of AT&T's revenue. The firm is the third-largest US wireless carrier, connecting 72 million postpaid and 17 million prepaid phone customers. Fixed-line enterprise services, which account for about 16% of revenue, include internet access, private networking, security, voice, and wholesale network capacity. Residential fixed-line services, about 11% of revenue, primarily consist of broadband internet access, serving 14 million customers. AT&T also has a sizable presence in Mexico, with 22 million customers, but this business only accounts for 3% of revenue. The firm still holds a 70% equity stake in satellite television provider DirecTV but does not consolidate this business in its financial statements.

In light of the recent options history for AT&T, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

AT&T's Current Market Status With a volume of 12,946,540, the price of T is up 1.76% at $17.93. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 54 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest AT&T options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

